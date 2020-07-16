NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.50

NEC Corp (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corporation engages in the integration of information technology (IT) and network technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Public, Enterprise, Telecom Carrier, and System Platform. The company provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing/cloud services; and system equipment.

