GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.16

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.75. GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

