Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE)’s share price rose 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 133,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 119,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

