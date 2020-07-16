Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.40

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 33877235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,498,487 shares of company stock worth $289,795,963. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

