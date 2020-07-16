Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading 36.4% Higher

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX) traded up 36.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.15, 340,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 500% from the average session volume of 56,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Orex Minerals (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

