Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Up 11.4%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, 142,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 45,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.59 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc
Calfrac Well Services Stock Price Down 23.5%
Calfrac Well Services Stock Price Down 23.5%
Slate Office REIT Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76
Slate Office REIT Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.16
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.16
Sareum Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Sareum Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Nevada Copper Trading Down 26.3%
Nevada Copper Trading Down 26.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report