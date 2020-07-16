Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 310,925 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 358,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$837,588.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 918,000 shares of company stock worth $79,195.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

