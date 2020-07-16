PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.01

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Shares of PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.65. PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBN)

There is no company description available for Pacific Alliance Bank.

