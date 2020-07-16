Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.01

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 15636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market cap of $748.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

