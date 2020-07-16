Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Trading Down 25%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s stock price fell 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 839,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 534% from the average session volume of 132,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

