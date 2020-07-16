St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU)’s share price was down 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 202,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 516,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

About St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc
Calfrac Well Services Stock Price Down 23.5%
Calfrac Well Services Stock Price Down 23.5%
Slate Office REIT Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76
Slate Office REIT Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.16
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.16
Sareum Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Sareum Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Nevada Copper Trading Down 26.3%
Nevada Copper Trading Down 26.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report