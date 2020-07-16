Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.50

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 8410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

