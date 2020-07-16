SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 352,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 775,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

