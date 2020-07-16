Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

