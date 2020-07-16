Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,068 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in SYNNEX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SYNNEX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in SYNNEX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SYNNEX by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,771. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.