Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veritex were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 311,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritex by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

