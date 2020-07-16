$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

