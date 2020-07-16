ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

CTRA opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

