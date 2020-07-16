Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce sales of $332.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.83 million and the highest is $357.90 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $393.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $15,124,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBA opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

