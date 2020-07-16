Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $40.88 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

