Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 201.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11,677.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 372,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBD stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

