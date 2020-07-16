Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57,862 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 27.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HIX opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

