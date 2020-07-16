Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of INTL Fcstone worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

INTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

INTL Fcstone stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. INTL Fcstone Inc has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $57.98.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

In other INTL Fcstone news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $298,596.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,430.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

