Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.88 billion and the highest is $5.22 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $21.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $22.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 93.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 2,847.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,812,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $69,235,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at $30,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flex by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 2,760,118 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

