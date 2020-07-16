Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Cedar Fair worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE FUN opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

