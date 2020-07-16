Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Hold

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion and a PE ratio of -589.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $982,614.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,364.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $9,047,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,776,356 shares of company stock worth $186,349,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

