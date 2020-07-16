Royal Bank of Canada Sells 582 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Simard bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,275 shares of company stock worth $74,482 over the last quarter.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

