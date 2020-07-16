Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of CDLX opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $95,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,259 shares of company stock worth $7,499,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

