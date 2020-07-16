CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.93.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the second quarter valued at $643,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at about $3,986,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

