Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 216,899 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.99 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

