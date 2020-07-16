City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.72

City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.72 and traded as low as $87.00. City of London Group shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get City of London Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.21.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.