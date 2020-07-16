Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $5.09. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 1,735 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

About Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

