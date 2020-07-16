Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $3.58. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 46.0% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 352,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 111,164 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth about $409,000. 29.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

