QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.93

Shares of QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.93 and traded as low as $27.55. QNB shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 1,470 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

