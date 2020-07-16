Analysts Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Announce -$1.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.13). Autoliv posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 202.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI cut Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

NYSE ALV opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.