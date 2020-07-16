Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 713,295 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,344,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $177.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

