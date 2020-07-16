Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $386.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Manitowoc by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 137,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 214.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $746,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

