Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $5,136,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arvinas by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

