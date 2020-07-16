Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLAB shares. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $217.30 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 530.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.03.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210,383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,957,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

