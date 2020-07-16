Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,369. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,960 shares of company stock worth $373,677. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 227.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $916,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

