Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $62.78 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.