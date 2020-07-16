Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

AIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

