Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 417,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,486,099.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,484,874 shares of company stock worth $1,046,248,432.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.04. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

