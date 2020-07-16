Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$139.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,087,406.10.

CJT opened at C$161.55 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$169.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.19.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

