Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of MLCO opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

