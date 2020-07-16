New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks,

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NMFC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, COO John Kline acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 622,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,708 over the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 58,738 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $9,411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

