$205.29 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Brokerages expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report $205.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $296.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $789.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $921.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $629.90 million, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $737.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

NYSE:QEP opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 138,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in QEP Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

