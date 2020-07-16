Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSE:NR opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.03. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregg Piontek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 91,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 379,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.