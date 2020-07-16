Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

NYSE:PWR opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

