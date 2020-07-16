Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

MOG.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Moog stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.58. Moog has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moog will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

